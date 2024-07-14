S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

S4 Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

SCPPF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

