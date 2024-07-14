Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SBH opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,744,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.