Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,302.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $42.25 during trading hours on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.