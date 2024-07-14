Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,302.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $42.25 during trading hours on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

