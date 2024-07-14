Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

