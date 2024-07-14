SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE SAP opened at $205.11 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.55 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

