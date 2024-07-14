SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $205.11 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

