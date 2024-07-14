Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Sasol Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSL stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Sasol has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.