SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 accounts for 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

Shares of SVRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 112,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,592. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.