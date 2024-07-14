SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.72% of SB Financial Group worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.