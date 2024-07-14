SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.72% of SB Financial Group worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.