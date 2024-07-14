Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 261,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.