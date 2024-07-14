Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scor Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.53.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scor Increases Dividend
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.