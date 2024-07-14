Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Increases Dividend

About Scor

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11. Scor’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.