Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of SMG opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $320,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

