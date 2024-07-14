Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 298.9% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secom Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 32,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,671. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.85%.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.