SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
SenesTech Trading Down 2.5 %
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
