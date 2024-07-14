SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

