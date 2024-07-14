Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sharp Stock Performance

Shares of Sharp stock remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

