Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 232,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.22. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

