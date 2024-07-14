Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Holdings Decreased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,723 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth about $240,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
