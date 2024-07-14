Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

