Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 23.7% in June

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.26. 66,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In other news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 283,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,951,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 170,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

