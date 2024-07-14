Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for CAB Payments (LON:CABP)

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

CABP stock opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.89. The company has a market cap of £314.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,236.00. CAB Payments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.73 ($4.03).

Get CAB Payments alerts:

About CAB Payments

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.