Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for CAB Payments (LON:CABP)

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
CAB Payments Stock Performance
CABP stock opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.89. The company has a market cap of £314.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,236.00. CAB Payments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.73 ($4.03).
About CAB Payments
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAB Payments
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.