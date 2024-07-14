Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Drops By 50.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $8.43 during trading on Friday. abrdn has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Get abrdn alerts:

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.