Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Drops By 50.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
abrdn Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $8.43 during trading on Friday. abrdn has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.
About abrdn
