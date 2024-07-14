Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Declines By 50.0%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ADLDY stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. Adbri has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $10.48.

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

