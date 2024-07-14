Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Increases By 137.1%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. AIB Group has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

