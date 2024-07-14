Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Increases By 137.1%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.
AIB Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. AIB Group has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.
AIB Group Company Profile
