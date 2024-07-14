Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Grows By 19.1%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allient Price Performance

ALNT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. Allient has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allient will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $27,069,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $9,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.