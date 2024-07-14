Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Expands By 49.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Aware stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Aware at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

