Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rises By 76.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
