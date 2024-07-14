Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Increases By 22.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 848,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.90 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

