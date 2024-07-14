Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Rises By 61.5%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

BTGGF remained flat at $61.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $72.46.

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

