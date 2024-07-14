Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Declines By 23.3%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 803,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 131,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,735. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $545,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,368 shares of company stock worth $2,217,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $43,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

