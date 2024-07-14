Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Rises By 87.8%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BTT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 44,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,978. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

