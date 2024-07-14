Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Rises By 100.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in byNordic Acquisition by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

byNordic Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

