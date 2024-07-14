Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Grows By 20.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Price Performance

CAIXY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

About CaixaBank

See Also

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

