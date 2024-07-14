Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rises By 44.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $134.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
