Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Increases By 100.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Trading Up 2.6 %

CHDRY stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.55. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193. Christian Dior has a one year low of $166.38 and a one year high of $243.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.29.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

