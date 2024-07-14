Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Rises By 93.0%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 2.2 %

CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,778. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

