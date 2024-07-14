Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Grows By 97.1%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:DGHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. 43,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,584. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

