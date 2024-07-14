Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Decreases By 86.8%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of ENLAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 220,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,050. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

