Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Grows By 135.6%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
EUDA Health Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EUDA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.
EUDA Health Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EUDA Health
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.