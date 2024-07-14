Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Grows By 135.6%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EUDA Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EUDA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

