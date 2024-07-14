Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Drops By 18.3%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Guardion Health Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 1,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.29%.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

