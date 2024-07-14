Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Declines By 18.5%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.00.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Diversified
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.