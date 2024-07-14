Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Declines By 18.5%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

