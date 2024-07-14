Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Expands By 106.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,664,000 after acquiring an additional 796,586 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,578,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,126,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,723.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,373,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCW stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,518. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

