Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Rises By 114.0%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HERD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $39.56.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

