Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Drops By 33.3%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Qualstar Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Qualstar stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. 586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530. Qualstar has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.
About Qualstar
