Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Grows By 28.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,368,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,842,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.
Quebecor Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 31,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,079. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.
Quebecor Company Profile
