Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Grows By 28.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,368,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,842,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Quebecor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 31,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,079. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

