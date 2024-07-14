Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Declines By 28.9%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $422.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.72.

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

