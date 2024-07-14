Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Increases By 33.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 796.5 days.

Russel Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.