Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Increases By 33.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 796.5 days.
Russel Metals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
About Russel Metals
