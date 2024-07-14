Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Grows By 52.9%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,848. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
