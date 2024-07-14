Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Increases By 70.6%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sidus Space

Sidus Space Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SIDU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. 52,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 129.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.