Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Increases By 70.6%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 129.78%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.
