Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Grows By 20.0%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.66. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

