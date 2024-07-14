Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Expands By 21.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 42.7% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 103,819 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.47. 5,028,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,285. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

